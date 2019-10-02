Filer senior raises money for Primary Children's Hospital

Robinson with the winner of the Yeti raffle. (Courtesy of Gracie Robinson)
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Filer High School senior is giving back to the hospital that helped her in hard times.

Senior Gracie Robinson was born with a cleft lip, so when she started to think about what she wanted to do for her senior project, she decided to do something close to her heart.

Robinson held a fundraiser to raise money to donate to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, and ended up raising more than $1,200, doing a Yeti cooler raffle at one of her volleyball games.

Robinson said that quite a few people didn’t know what a cleft lip was, and that she raised plenty of money that night.

“A lot of people didn't even know what it was," she said, "and then I explained it and they were like ‘oh, okay’, and then they got it. And then I actually doubled the funds that I had just on the night of the purple out, cause all the people at the game we like, ‘oh, I want to support this, it's something personal to you,' so I doubled my funds that night."

Robinson is scheduled to have another surgery at the hospital in November, and she plans to donate the money at that time.

 
