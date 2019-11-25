Filer student dies in rollover, another injured

A 17-year-old from Filer has died to his injuries after a rollover crash that happened in Saturday evening near Mountain Home.

KMVT confirmed with Filer High School principal that student Mayson Martinez died over the weekend.

Mayson Martinez was a Filer High School football player. The Filer High School Facebook page posted they were having a vigil for Mayson Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

According to a press release issued by Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old driver was headed eastbound on Interstate 84, near mile-marker 94.5, when for an unknown reason, lost control, overcorrected and went off onto the right shoulder. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise for treatment where he later died of his injuries sustained during the crash.

A 16-year-old passenger was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to St. Luke's Elmore in Mountain Home with extensive head injuries. He is expected to recover, the news release said.