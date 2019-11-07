Filer student takes home three titles at livestock expo

A Filer student is making herself known in the livestock showing world.

Filer senior Rose Davies took home three national titles at the Northern International Livestock Expo, walking away with Grand Champion Senior Sheep Showman, Grand Champion Senior Goat Showman and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat.

“I've been showing goats for about seven years now, and I just started showing pigs my freshmen year, so this is my fourth year showing pigs,” Davies explained.

It's a team effort. Dustin Andrus is just one of multiple people Rose and her parents Christy and Bob work with.

“They were showing sheep, and we were showing pigs, and you hear names and different species, and you’re like 'Oh, I've heard of that name.' And then she started showing goats and then pigs, and they've asked us for some help every now and then, and then they got a hog from us last year, and that's when we became really close,” Andrus explained how they came to work together.

Rose’s parents say she’s a good leader.

“You know, we can't just do something like this by ourselves,” Christy said. "It's amazing to watch our daughter as a leader help lead a team and find all the tools she needs to be successful, and just to spend all this time with her."