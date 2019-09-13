Filer woman recalls 9/11 experience in Washington DC

A Filer woman is speaking out for the first time about her experience on Sept. 11, 2001.

Lauren Reed talks about her 9/11 experience in Washington DC. (Source: KMVT/Rachel Fabbi)

Lauren Reed reached out to KMVT after driving past the flags at Crossroads Point in Jerome County and decided it was time to tell her story.

Reed was in Washington DC that fateful day 18 years ago, going to the White House for a tour with the board of directors for the company she worked for.

She said they were crossing Lafayette Park to get there, when she heard about the first airplane hitting the World Trade Center, and again 10 minutes later when the second one hit.

She recalled looking back at the White House, seeing the blue sky, and the secret service on the roof of the White House.

However, there's one thing she said she'll never forget.

“When our communications director came over to the chairman of the board and asked me what I thought he should do, I looked up in the sky and I saw the planes reflection as it was coming out of the west," Reed said. "The sun was in the east, and I could see the metal shining and I said, 'We are going to get killed if we don't get out of here.' They didn't believe it would happen, and then that's the plane that hit the Pentagon apparently."

Reed also said that they were supposed to go to the World Trade Center the next Monday, however that, unfortunately never happened.

She also wasn't able to get back home until Sunday evening, and ended up driving to Pittsburgh just to catch a flight.