Financial advisor: No reason to panic over stock market amid coronavirus worries

While it's been a wild week for the stock market amid concerns of the coronavirus, local experts say, there's nothing to worry about.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 357 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409.

The S&P 500 lost 24 points, or 0.8%, to 2,954. The benchmark index has lost 13% since hitting a record high 10 days ago.

This slump means the stock market had its worst week since October 2008, amidst the 2008 financial crisis.

Tyler Layne, a financial advisor at Layne Financial, tells KMVT there's nothing to worry about, and that this behavior is very normal.

He even encourages people to look for the positive aspects of the markets being down.

“As a result of what the markets done, interest rates have gone down, so it might be a better time to refinance a mortgage for instance, there's things like Roth conversions, it's a better time to do those when the markets down,” Layne stated “certainly whether the markets up or down, I think there's always opportunities to do things that are positive.

Layne also reminds people that at times like this, it is always a good idea to have a plan, as markets are unpredictable. But again encourages people not to panic, saying there's no reason for concern.

