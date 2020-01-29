Financial experts warn against tax return scams

This week the Idaho State Commission starts processing 2019 income tax returns.

While all Idaho tax returns go through fraud detection and accuracy checks, financial experts say it certainly doesn't hurt to make sure your prepared against fraud this time of year.

A person receiving any calls from someone who says their from the IRS, asking for immediate payment or to send prepaid gift cards or debit card, or ask for any information such as your user name or bank account., should raise red flag in your mind you could be communicating with a possible scammer.

"Unfortunately people fall victim on a regular basis," Brett Loveless, the branch manager from Pioneer Federal in Twin Falls. "We try our very best to help out possible. But people still fall for scams. When they're told police are coming to their door, the sheriff's office is on the way, their Social Security number is getting shut down, it makes people nervous and scared."

Loveless said it's important people are aware of what to look out for, and above all to always ask questions when their unsure.