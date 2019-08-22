Fire bond on hold for fall election

The city of Twin Falls and Fire Department are pressing the pause button on the fire bond. In May the bond was rejected by voters after it didn't get the supermajority vote to pass.

In July, Twin Falls city staff and fire officials presented three options for City Council to consider, however no action was taken and officials met with council members on Monday to discuss their next step.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said they’ll be compiling all the feedback information to come up with a better solution.

"To have some more time to fully understand what our citizens would support in regards to fire stations," Kenworthy said. "We got several different pieces of information from the citizens through different civic groups, different organizations through just independent discussions."

Kenworthy said there's no intention to pursue a fire bond for the fall ballot. The $36 million fire bond reached 63 percent but it needed a 66.67 percent, or higher to pass.

Kenworthy said there could be several factors why voters went against it.

"The cost maybe was a little too high, or maybe the locations of the fire stations we were talking about weren't the right locations, or maybe they want to do it in more of a piece meal approach where you build one or two and then you do three," Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy said there's a possibility of revisiting the fire bond to propose it again for the May or November 2020 election.