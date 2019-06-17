Fire burning north of I-84 in Jerome County causes heavy smoke

Fire crews are on scene of a fire burning north of Interstate 84, east of the U.S. Highway 93 interchange.

The Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said at about 5:30 p.m. the fire had burned about 30 acres of brush and grass was active and running.

She asked driver to use extreme caution with heavy smoke, making it hard to see and fire crews and equipment on scene. The BLM and Jerome Rural Fire responded near mile marker 174. They are calling this the Jay Fire. Brizendine said no structures were threatened.

She said crews had six engines, a dozer and some overhead support.

