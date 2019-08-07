Fire burns 70K acres of brush and grass south of Hammett

A fire that started burning Tuesday west of the Magic Valley has grown to an estimated 70,000 acres.

The Bureau of Land Management said fire crews were notified of the fire at about 1:30 p.m. The fire is about 14 miles south of Hammett, near the Saylor Creek Range. Due to conditions the fire quickly spread and is burning brush and grass.

The fire is dubbed the Pot Hole fire. According to a news release, the cause of the fire is unknown and the fire is "running and smoldering." As of Wednesday morning, no structures have been threatened. A wind shift late Tuesday evening caused the fire to switch directions and make a big push toward Horse Butte, adding additional acres.

Fire fighters conducted a burn out operation throughout the night, to help slow the running fire.

In the news release, Kelsey Brizendine said firefighters face a difficult day Wednesday, with high temperatures, low humidity, moderate winds, and passing thunderstorms predicted over the fire area. Additional ground and air resources are expected to arrive throughout the day.

Crews and equipment responding include Saylor Creek Rangeland Protection Association, Three Creek RFPA, King Hill Rural Fire Department, United States Air Force Engine 101, 14 engines, three dozers, two water tenders, one camp crew, one type two hand crew and 10 overhead.