Fire claims Jerome home, displaces family

A fire burned a mobile home Wednesday afternoon northwest of Jerome.

The Jerome Rural Fire Department responded to the 200 block of West 450 North a little before 4 p.m.

A KMVT reporter on the scene says the Red Cross is on the way to work with the family who was living there and home at the time of the blaze.

The fire chief says they're still mopping up hot spots and the area remains very smoky.

Officials say the family got out safely, but one firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

