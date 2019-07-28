Fire closes kitchen for Cassia County jail

The Cassia County jail is figuring out how to feed their inmates after a small kitchen fire Friday.

The Burley Fire Department received the call about 11 P.M. Friday night.

No one was in the kitchen at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

According to Lieutenant Dan Renz with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the kitchen will be out of order for a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office was able to contact some food services for meals, and also plan on serving pizza, sandwiches, and other foods that don't require lots of prep.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Renz said the fire department doesn't believe it was suspicious.