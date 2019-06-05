Fire crews put out a number of fires along SH-75, near Hailey

Fire crews in Blaine County extinguished a number of small fires Wednesday that started along State Highway 75.

Wood River Fire Chief Bart Lassman said the department started getting calls at about 11:19 a.m. of a number of small fires on the east side of the highway.

Lassman was driving along Buttercup Road when some residents flagged him down near a fire start. He said crews played “leap frog” to put out the small fires spotted along the highway from Ohio Gulch to about East Fork Road, north of Hailey.

There were no witnesses to the cause, but he suspects a vehicle dragging something could have been to blame. A number of passersby spotted and began putting out a couple of the fires before firefighters arrived.

Lassman said people need to be cautious when pulling trailers, making sure that nothing that could cause a spark while hitting the ground is hanging from a vehicle or trailer.

“Because you know the vegetation right now is still fairly moist, but the cheat grass on the side of the road is already curing because of the winds we get in the afternoon,” he said. "Things can still burn. Sage brush is starting to cure, but don’t carry fire as well but in a month things will change.”

In years past, the department has seen fires caused by vehicles with a dragging chain, fencing or even a blown tire.