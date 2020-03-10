Fire crews respond to house fire in Kimberly

UPDATE: The Rock Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the corner of Ash St. and Lincoln St. in Kimberly right before 8 p.m.

Fire Cheif Aaron Zent says that when they got to the scene the house was engulfed from the back and the roof.

The fire chief says that the fire is out and the home owner will not be able to live in the home.

The fire is still under investigation.

"Upon searching the structure, the occupant had made it out, nobody was inside the structure at the time of the fire. It appeared that the fire was mostly in the kitchen and living areas of the house, fire damage was extensive to most of the house," said Aaron Zent, the fire chief for Rock Creek Fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

Fire crew are on scene of a single-story house fire Tuesday night in Kimberly.

At about 7:45 p.m., crews were call to the house on the corner of Ash Street South and Lincoln Street in Kimberly that was on fire.

A KMVT reporter saw four fire engines on-scene.Rock Creek Fire District, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department and Idaho Power were called to the location.

KMVT will add more information when it becomes available.

