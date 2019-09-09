Fire destroys unoccupied Heyburn home

An electrical issue is being blamed for sparking a fire at an unoccupied home near Heyburn.

Minidoka Fire Protection District Fire Chief Brian Moon said the fire is believed to have started in a ceiling light fixture.

Heyburn Fire and East End Fire responded to a reported house fire at about 5 p.m. Sunday at 300 West and 500 South, just east of Heybyrn

When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the attic area. Four engine and two water tenders responded, and Burley Fire Department assisted with an additional water tender.

According to a post on Facebook, nobody was injured as the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and Heyburn Police Department assisted with traffic control and emergency medical services were on standby