Two engines, as well as the Twin Falls Police Department and the Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the Wok N Grill in Twin Falls Sunday afternoon, after a call came in about 1:45 p.m. of smoke inside the building.

By the time crews entered, the smoke had cleared somewhat, and found the source of the fire to be from a heating unit on the roof.

The exact cause isn't known, but the battalion chief says it appeared to be a malfunction of the HVAC unit its self.