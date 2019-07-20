Fire investigator on scene at at fire north of Eden

According to a spokesperson from the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management a fire investigator is on scene at the Eden Canal Fire 3 miles north of Eden.

The fire is estimated at 40 acres and responders include the First Segregation Rural Fire District and the Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management.

Resources includes 5 Twin Falls BLM fire engines, one dozer, and a water tender.

Contain and control of the fire are expected for tonight, but a specific time has not been given.