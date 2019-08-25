Fire threatens structures in Gooding, put out before it could do damage

It was scary situation in Gooding on Sunday, after a brush fire threatened structures.

Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman fire departments responded to a brush fire at about 1 p.m.

About 10 trucks showed up to fight the blaze, which threatened a couple of houses, as well as a propane tank.

The blaze burned across about 10 acres, and according to the Gooding Fire Department, was started as an inattentive burn, without a permit.

They told KMVT that this is a good reminder that people need to apply for burn permits, and to keep an eye on the weather, as the wind played a role in the fire.