Firefighter seriously injured battling Washington blaze

An Okanogan County firefighter has been airlifted to Seattle for medical treatment after suffering extensive burns while fighting a wildfire south of Okanogan. (Source: MGN)
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Okanogan County firefighter has been airlifted to Seattle for medical treatment after suffering extensive burns while fighting a wildfire south of Okanogan.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Christian Johnson, assistant chief with Okanogan County Fire District No. 3, is in a medically induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson was injured while fighting a fire Sunday afternoon southwest of the town of Okanogan.

The fire, which began around 4 p.m., was contained within 90 minutes, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause of the fire.

Johnson suffered second- and third-degree burns over a majority of his body, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

