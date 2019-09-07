Burley and Heyburn Fire respond to garage fire Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, The Burley Fire Department and Cassia County first responders were called to a fully involved garage fire in Burley.

In the pictures Burley Fire shared on their Facebook, it shows multiple vehicles where burned.

The called came in at 6:46 a.m. at 600 West, according to the City of Burley Fire Department Facebook page.

A passerby who witnessed the fire, alerted the occupants of the home and helped them evacuate safely.

The fire was contained to the garage, and no injuries were reported.

The residence sustained smoke and water damage, and the home owners were assisted by the Burley Fire Burnout Fund.

The Heyburn Fire Department Responded to the scene as well.