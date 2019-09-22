Firefighters responding to blaze at Wendell Dairy

Firefighters responded to a fire in a 200,000 sq. ft. commodities shed at the Bettencourt Dairy in Wendell Sunday afternoon.

No people or animals were reported as injured, but the fire was described as damaging the entire west side of commodities shed by a firefighter on scene.

As of 8:36 p.m. KMVT was told crews are still managing the scene.

Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman, Jerome Rural and City Fire Departments responded. Information is still coming in throughout the night.

KMVT will continue to keep you updated.

