Firefighters responding to blaze at Wendell Dairy

Crews respond to a fire at Bettencourt Dairy Sunday afternoon
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 8:46 PM, Sep 22, 2019

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Firefighters responded to a fire in a 200,000 sq. ft. commodities shed at the Bettencourt Dairy in Wendell Sunday afternoon.

No people or animals were reported as injured, but the fire was described as damaging the entire west side of commodities shed by a firefighter on scene.

As of 8:36 p.m. KMVT was told crews are still managing the scene.

Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman, Jerome Rural and City Fire Departments responded. Information is still coming in throughout the night.

KMVT will continue to keep you updated.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus