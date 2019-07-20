Firefighters responding to multiple fires near Glenns Ferry

GLENN'S FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management confirmed firefighters are responding to multiple fires along near the interstate near Glenn's Ferry.
Responders include the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management, the Boise District Bureau of Land Management, and the King Hill Rural Fire Department.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down, and to be aware of crews and equipment.
The cause of each fire is still under investigation and a fire investigator is en route to the scene.