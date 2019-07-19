'Backpack Kickback' slated for Saturday to fill backpacks for students in need

Mid Columbia Bus Company and a few other partners are teaming up to fill some backpacks and give them to students in need for the upcoming school year.

James Stevenson, the regional director of operations for the bus company, said they have been working together to help students in need with a "Backpack Kickback" event.

About 150 backpacks will be stuffed with school supplies and given to students.

"We talked with the Twin Falls School District and said 'Hey, we want to do 150 this year, but you tell us what your needs are. If you need more, we’ll continue to grow this event,'" he said.

He said there are events held in the winter time to help other organizations and people in need, so they wanted to have one for the summer and presented this event. They hope to do it yearly.

"We ask that people come out and donate and it’s something that we say 'Hey, we can give back to our community' and say thank you," he said.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Falls Professional Center located on Falls Avenue, just north of Aaron's and Goodwill. People who want to donate can bring school supplied during the event.

There will be some treats and other activities for people to enjoy.