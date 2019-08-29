First Federal gives out nearly $40K at annual luncheon

Some nonprofits around the Magic Valley received money Thursday to help them out at the semiannual First Federal Foundation recipient luncheon.

Members of the audience listen as a non profit accepts their grant given to them by the First Federal Foundation at the semiannual luncheon.(Source: KMVT)

Twelve organizations received nearly $40,000 altogether.

The grants given will help build an ADA compliant playground, put up a fence, or buy security cameras to name a few.

Foundation President Tom Ashenbrener gave a speech that explained why this sets them apart from other banks.

“The special thing about the First Federal Foundation is we're able to, because no one tells us otherwise, no one gave us any other funding, we're able to decide where it goes,” Ashenbrener stated.

KMVT also talked with Brian Lowry, with Wolf Pack Football, who received a grant. He’s thankful for the foundation as the money will help the Castleford football team ensure every player has up-to-date equipment.

“What we do is get sponsorships and fundraisers and do community service projects and raise enough money to get all of our kids fees, activity fees, cards and jerseys all paid for so they don’t have any financial responsibility when they play for us,” Lowry said.

Lowry is the football coach at Castleford High School, and he said the program has more than doubled in size in the last couple of years, and that the grant money was more important than ever because of the growth.