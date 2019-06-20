First Lady Little tours a Magic Valley high school

Hagerman High School had a special visitor Wednesday who toured their new agriculture and food science program.

Idaho's First Lady Teresa Little talking with instructors at Hagerman High (KMVT image)

Idaho's First Lady Teresa Little took a trip and visited Hagerman Future Farmers of America students at the school.

She was in town to speak at a Magic Valley Republican Women meeting as well. but first stopped that the school to check out the program and how they do farm-to-table.

An instructor said they get wild game donations and the students will find a way to turn it into other foods like sausages.

"It's all fresh ingredients. We teach these students how to eat healthy and how to read labels, to know what BHT, MSG and tripolyphosphate, things that you can avoid in your food," said Kirt Martin, an instructor for the program.

"I think it's very very ambitious and I think they have the leadership and the enthusiasm and the belief in the program to make their dreams happen," said Teresa Little.

Along with processing the food, the students make the packages and labels, too.

During her visit, they cooked some sausage for her to taste.