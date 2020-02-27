First Parkrun in Idaho gears up for official start

The first organized Parkrun in Idaho will officially begin on March 28.

Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5K, that anyone at any skill level can take part in. Currently practice Parkruns have been taking place every Saturday, but March 28 will be the official start the Twin Falls Parkrun.

Now, their is another group in meridian that is currently trying to also become an official Parkrun, but Twin Falls will begin first and be the first Parkrun to start in Idaho.

"So anyone who wants to come out and be part of the community, whether you are a beginner and just want to get into some fitness, maybe getting down at the gym is not for you, maybe you are an Olympian or cross country runner and you want to mix up your training schedule," said organizer Adam Enock.

He said that people can attend the practice run coming up this Saturday, at 8:50 in the morning, at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Registration will soon open up once Twin Falls has made it on the Parkrun website.