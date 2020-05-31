First designated Idaho sticker sign up for auction

A well-known sign at the Nevada and Idaho border is up for bid, and will soon be auctioned off.

In July of last year the Welcome to Idaho sign at the Nevada and Idaho border was taken down after being filled with stickers, and was later sold for $11,000.

“There was a lot of vandalizing happening with our welcome to Idaho sign, and we were having to replace it much earlier than anticipated,” said Idaho Transportation Department public information officer, Jessica Williams.

In order to keep the replacement sign free of stickers, the Idaho Transportation Department placed a different designated sign just for travelers to leave their mark.

This is the first time that the designated sticker sign will be sold, and at last check the highest bid is $242.50.

And its replacement is already getting interaction from travelers.

“We're just so thrilled with this innovation, were thrilled that we have employees that can constantly think outside of the box, and try and think of ways we can save money in the long run and save man hours, and that's exactly what the Idaho sticker sign does,” Williams said.

This sign is up for auction until June 2, unless it gets extended. You can place a bid for it on Public Surplus.

“We just really want to make sure that our Welcome to Idaho sign stays clean and clear and that individuals get to express themselves on the sticker sign," Williams explained.