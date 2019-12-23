First flu deaths reported in Idaho

The first flu related deaths in Idaho have been reported. Two women in northern Idaho, both over the age of 70 years, died from flu-related causes, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

In a press release, the agency remind residents that the flu can be serious, and that flu activity is on the rise statewide.

Health and Welfare also say local public health officials in Idaho are also responding to outbreaks of influenza among residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities throughout the state.

They also say to take the following steps this holiday season.

“Having the flu shot is very important, but also washing your hands thoroughly, making sure you cover your cough and try to stay clear of those sick people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, an influenza surveillance coordinator with the DHW.

Tengelsen also reminds people who are sick to stay home from school or work, and to get plenty of rest and drink plenty of liquids.