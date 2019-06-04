First responders at risk of being hit while responding to an accident

Distracted drivers are a danger by themselves.

But once you add first responders at the scene of an accident or someone getting pulled over, it adds a new level of danger.

The National Safety Council found 71% of drivers admitted to taking photos and texting while driving by emergency workers; nearly triple the 24% who admitted to doing it under normal driving conditions. Sixty percent admitted to posting to social media; two-thirds have emailed about what they're driving by.

“I think it makes the world a better place if you don't do things like that,” said one woman KMVT talked to.

Sixteen percent of drivers say they've struck or nearly struck an emergency vehicle or first responder on the side of the road. Forty first responders were killed on the side of the road last year, up 60% from 2017.

So far this year, 21 have died, including 10 police officers; 14 officers were hit and killed in all of 2018.

KMVT talked to Deputy Bill Deetz with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, who gave this reminder.

“Anytime you see lights, not only law enforcement, or fire, or tow trucks, or anybody with hazards on, they just have to be cogitative, and they have to move over when applicable, and slow down,” Deetz explained.