First rock, paper, scissors event held in Twin Falls; $9K will be donated to charities

A new competition was held in Twin Falls Friday: A rock, paper, scissors event where the winners would be able to give money to a charity of their choice.

The event was put on by First Federal. 32 different businesses were involved in the competition, including KMVT. We had are operations manager in the running, and he placed 4th.

Each business held their own competition in-house first, then that champion went on to the tournament Friday.

Contestants were dressed up, pumped and ready to play the simple game of rock, paper, scissors.

"Well, I feel that it's really a good thing. We're giving away charity stuff and anything that helps the community and stuff. The charity we're going for here at Middlekauff is the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley," said Dakota Collins, who was representing Ford Middlekauff.

Unfortunately, they did not win. The first place winner was Wills Toyota who will be donating to Walk for Wishes and the second place winner was First Federal who will be donating to Voices Against Violence.

The first prize winner was given $8,000 to give to a charity. KMVT donated a $1,000 prize for the second winner to give to a charity of their choice.