Fish and Game: Transporting live fish is illegal

For those out enjoying the late spring, early summer weather and are out fishing, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game would like to remind anglers that transporting fish that are alive is illegal.

KMVT file image of angler fishing

District Conservation Officer Meghan Roos said those who might be transporting live fish are doing it because they want to fill their own ponds or are trying to establish a fishery with their favorite fish near where they live and recreate.

"We’re trying to primarily prevent disease transfer from one body of water to the next body of water," Roos said.

Before leaving, after catching a fish, make sure to either release it or make sure it is dead. It cannot be in a bucket or in any water.

"It's important to the agency and the people of Idaho that people don't transport fish off of reservoirs because if somebody were to do that and transplant them somewhere else, you could ultimately impact another fishery to a degree that it reduces the value to sportsmen and women of that other fishery," she explained.

If someone does get caught transporting live fish, it's a misdemeanor with up to $1,000 fine. One can also face up to six months in jail, possibly get probation and potentially lose their fishing license.

There are special circumstances and permits out there to allow people to transport live fish.