Fish and Game announces earlier closure to Hagerman Fish Hatchery

Officials with the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery in Hagerman have announced that effective immediately entry gates will close at sunset each day.

Over the last several years the gates have closed at 10:00 p.m. but due to increased vandalism and theft at the hatchery, the gates will now automatically close at sunset.

“We realize that visitors have been able to remain on hatchery grounds after sunset in the past” stated Joe Chapman, Hatchery Manager, “but to protect the state’s investment in rearing fish for anglers we need to start restricting access once it becomes dark.”

The hatchery grounds will continue to be open to the public seven days per week from sunrise to sunset.

More additional information please contact the Hagerman State Hatchery at (208) 837-4892 or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.