Fish and Game euthanizes black bear cub

A black bear cub caught wandering the streets of Hailey for several days was captured by yhte Blaine County Sherrif's Office and handed over to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The bear was euthanized, according to a spokesperson for Fish and Game.

A picture of the black bear cub wandering in Hailey, posted by the Blaine County Sheriff's Department.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Department indicated they had located and captured the bear in a Facebook Post on Wed., Oct. 9.

"Not Your Average Bear: After receiving multiple reports of bear sightings around the east side of Hailey today, our BCSO deputies spent 3 hours locating this cute little fellow," part of the Facebook post reads. "Fortunately, they were able to detain the baby bear near Buttercup Rd. before he could endanger any pets or children."

Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Region Terry Thompson said the decision to euthanize any animal is "gut-wrenching" for the staff.

"But there are situations when you have an orphaned bear cub where it may seem likes it's on the cruel, but it's actually a more humane outcome for that cub," Thompson said.

Thomson said the size and circumstances of the cub played a part in deciding the most humane way to deal with the cub was through putting it down.

"In the case of the bear cub up in Hailey, it was tiny, it was young of the year probably a 20-pound cub," Thompson said. "You know a cub without its sow at the age is very vulnerable to other predators, it can starve to death because it hasn't learned to forage on its own, and if it does survive going into winter hibernation is a learned behavior."

Thompson said the fact the cub was separated from its mother also played a role in the decision and that the department didn't know why that was the case.

"We don't have any idea of why the sow was without the cub, it could've been a number of a different things," Thompson said. "So the outcome for that cub, if we're to relocate or whatever was a very low probability of survival, so we took the management action of putting the bear down as humanely as we could and that's usually with a firearm."

Asked why the bear cub wasn't transferred to a rehabilitation center like Idaho Black Bear Rehab,Thompson said it's a general rule not to.

"There is a perception that rehabilitation is always the way to go, by policy Fish and Game as a general rule does not rehabilitate black bears, mountain lions or wolves."

Thompson indicated he wanted people to know these decisions aren't taken lightly, and using this bear cub as an example highlights how healthy the bear population in Idaho is.

"These are very unfortunate situations when we have to euthanize a animal," Thompson said. "We have very healthy bear populations in Idaho and the Wood River Valley so there wasn't a conservation need to make sure this bear cub survived."