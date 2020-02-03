Fish and Game frees bull elk tangled in tarp and rope

A mature bull elk tangled in a haystack tarp and rope in eastern Idaho has been freed.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists tranquilized the elk Thursday and removed the material from the elk's antlers.

Fish and Game spokesman James Brower says the elk had been visiting haystacks to eat. Brower says it's not clear where the tarp came from, but it got tangled in the elk's antlers.

Brower says a rancher spotted the elk and called Fish and Game.

Brower says the area has wintering elk that are visiting haystacks, and Fish and Game workers have been hazing them away.