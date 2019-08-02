Fish and Game officials anticipates disappointing steelhead season

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are forecasting a shortage for a type of fish migrating for the season.

File image of steelhead fish at a hatchery

Terry Thompson, with the department, said they are anticipating low steelhead returning to the state.

"A lot of that is based off modeling. One of the things we do know is ocean conditions are bad for salmon and steelhead," he said. "We can predict with pretty good certainty that our returns are going to be less than what we had hoped for."

However, they won't know for sure until the fish start showing up in the Columbia River system and migrating back into the state sometime this month or next month.

"Once the department starts to find out how many start coming back, we’ll make recommendation to our Fish and Game commission who will set steelhead season depending on opportunity and availability of the fish," he said.

While steelhead aren't available to capture in the Magic Valley, there are three hatcheries that produce the fish.

"We grow the fish here and then they’re released primarily through the central part of the state," Thompson said.

If anglers do want to fish for steelhead, they would either have to go to Clearwater River in northern Idaho or the Upper and Lower Salmon rivers.

"Steelhead fishing is a great fishery that we have in the state. We put a lot of effort in raising salmon and steelhead, especially steelhead, and we’re going to cross our fingers that our run is stronger than anticipated and our anglers will have a chance to go out and fish," he said.