Fish and Game posts tentative fish stocking locations for April

Idaho Fish and Game has released a list of location where they will best stocking fish in the Magic Valley.

The Idaho Fish and Game lists 27 lakes, rivers, bonds and reservoirs where fish will be stocked during the month of April.

Often the fish being stocked are 10-12 inches rainbow trout. A note on the

Fish and Game website says the stocking schedule is tentative and depends on the body of water conditions, weather or staffing constraints.

