Fish and Game stock Hagerman State Wildlife Area for opening day

Idaho Fish and Game was out Friday morning stocking some lakes and ponds over at the Hagerman Wildlife Management area to get ready for Sunday.

Sunday is opening day for some lakes and ponds in Hagerman, like the Oster Lake and Riley Pond.

While many other areas are not open yet, these will be opening on Sunday for the first day of the fishing season.

They were stocking the waters with trout Friday morning to prepare for the day.

"It's also typically this time of year this start to warm up, it's a good time of year to go outside, and its a good time to go purchase your fishing license and prepare for the upcoming season," said Mike Peterson, the regional fish hatcheries manager.

He says that while the weather isn't supposed to be the best, it will still be a fun day to get outside.