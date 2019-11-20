Fish and Games find 150 waterfowl left to rot

The Idaho Fish and Game seeks help from the public after finding more than 150 waterfowl left to rot in Gooding County.

The IDFG issued a news release Tuesday evening saying the 154 mallard ducks and Canada geese were discovered on Nov. 15 dumped along Highway 46 north of Gooding. They believe the water fowl were dumped prior to the day they were discovered. The birds were intact and there was no attempt to remove the meat.

“This is an egregious situation of wasting waterfowl,” said Conservation Officer Trevor Meadows. “If anyone witnessed a vehicle in the pull-off just north of the Camas and Gooding county line, please let us know a description of the vehicle or the occupants.”

This situation is considered to be one of “wanton waste.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 or Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.