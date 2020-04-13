Fishing and hunting still allowed with social distancing guidelines

With the stay at home order, many have wondered, can I still go hunting and fishing? Well, we are here to clear that up for you.

The answer is yes, you can still do those things.

When you are outside enjoying your fishing or hunting, it's important to remember to stay 6 feet away from others.

Being outside is very healthy for you, but if you are going to be traveling to go fishing, the regional communications manager of the Fish and Game Office says that you should bring your own supplies though.

"Be respectful of the local community and don't rely on local resources for, say, your food and things like that, we don't want to deplete local sources if you are coming from a bigger city," said Terry Thompson, the regional communications manager.

Fish and Game also amended its previous decision to temporarily suspend sales of some nonresident licenses, tags and permits to allow nonresidents sales under specific situations.

According to their website:

"1: Allow nonresidents who bought a black bear tag prior to the temporary suspension on April 4 to also buy a bear bait permit, which is only available via mail and at department offices.

2: Clarify that nonresidents who had a written – but unsigned – agreement with a licensed outfitter prior to April 4 are allowed to buy licenses, tags, permits for the outfitted trip. Written examples include: an agreement or letter signed by the outfitted client; an exchange of emails agreeing on trip terms; a written confirmation or reservation, or an exchange of emails with payment of a trip deposit.

3: Allow people who moved to Idaho to establish residency less than 6 months ago, or who have not gotten an Idaho driver’s license as required within 90 days of Idaho residency, to still purchase a nonresident license, tag, or permit under these conditions:

1. Person produces an Idaho driver’s license, or Idaho Identification Card, issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, or a person produces two documents issued by a third party showing name and Idaho residence address, such as rent, mortgage receipts or utility bills.

2. Person signs a declaration demonstrating bona fide intent to become an Idaho resident."