Fishing derby at Martin Farms is a tradition going strong

The 41st annual fishing derby for students with special needs took place Monday at LBM Martin Farms in Jerome. The derby, put on by Jerome Optimist Club, bring hundreds of students with special needs from the Jerome School District to a enjoy a day fishing in a stocked pond.

"We do this every year for kids to come out, to experience nature and fish and just have a day outdoors. Where they can enjoy nature and God's creation," said Marsha Martin of the Jerome Optimist Club. "It's amazing and it's very to me it's emotional just to see the joy on their face and excitement that they have their not at school their able to be outside."

The event brings close to 200 students with special needs together Martin said, something that wouldn't be possible without the work of of the community.

"We're very fortunate to work with schools district and Clear Springs, and Fish and Game, and Western Waste," said Sheri Mitchell, of the Jerome Optimist Club.

Other sponsors of the derby include Don's Irrigation, Brenda Ford, Angstman Johnson law firm, Sportsman's Warehouse and Trophy Bait. They all play a crucial role in helping kids fishing and fillet their caught trout.

"Let me tell you some of the experiences have been awesome. I mean we had kids show up and their not touching that fish, and then they come up and they're hugging it," Mitchell.