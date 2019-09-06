Fit One race in Boise aims to encourage healthy lifestyle

The annual St. Luke's Fit One Race returns to Boise this year on Saturday, September 28th.

Races include a 5K, a 10k and a half marathon.

Families of all shapes and sizes and skill sets are encouraged to attend and participate. Their motto is "walk, run or stroll."

Children 12 and under are free.

"Our route is incredible," says executive director Eric Stride. "We call it a tour of Boise. So we start at the capitol, you head up to the depot, and then you finish in Ann Morrison Park. new this year we're going to have a big party at the end. We've got a big stage, powered by Optum and so there will be a band and live music "

All proceeds from the event go back into the local community, include school tracks that have been built in the Magic Valley.