Fitness instructor teaches the art of yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic: all over a cell phone

Richard Odom lives in Blaine County and teaches 18 yoga classes a week between the YMCA and IDA Yoga. But, he hasn't been able to do that recently because of the stay at home order... So he decided to do something better give back to the community.

There are many health benefits to practicing yoga, felxibility, muscle strength and heart health.

While gyms and fitness classes are cancelled right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t exercise from your home.

"I have a regular class that I’m teaching Monday through Friday," said Richard Odom. "It is a one hour class and it is on a conference call, so you dial in a certain number, put in a pin, and you listen to me take you through an hours’ worth of postures."

Richard began practicing yoga when he was young, and says it makes him feel peaceful.

"But for the most part I just want people to have a way of calming down their bodies, clearing their heads, maintaining their joints and a link to their muscles, so they can sleep better and when they can once again step outside, and start communicating and moving with people they are in the swing of things," said Odom.

Every day at 12:15 people can call in, and listen to him talk through the poses, and postures.

"You don’t need anything else to do it, just get down on the ground, you can put a towel down, you can put a mat down, and you could actually do it in your bed if you didn’t want to climb out the bed, that too," said Odom.

He says he hopes it gives people something to look forward to, and helps them feel refreshed and motivated while stuck at home.

"I’d love to have you join me, and I know you’ll start sleeping better," said Odom.

Want to join Richard’s class? Call 563-999-2090. The access code is 746-482.