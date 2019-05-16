Flood warning issued for parts of Hailey

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a flood warning in a couple of subdivisions in Hailey.

Minor flooding is expected at least through Saturday night

Street flooding is expected to occur along Ceder, War Eagle and Della Vista drives. Minor flooding is expected at least through Saturday night. As a precautionary measure, the National Weather Service is advising residents near the Big Wood River to protect their property.

In march, the Hailey Public Works Department installed culverts on war eagle drive and today they showed KMVT how the run-off water is being diverted into the river and helping to reduce the duration of flooding.

"The culverts that we got here plus the other culvert projects if the water gets to those or when it does, they helped to drain that out to prevent the water from just continuing to raise while it's looking for another spot to cross the road,” said Brian Yaeger, the Hailey public works director.

Some other areas affected will include in west Ketchum and the Gimlet Subdivision, according to the National Weather Service.