Florida man arrested in Idaho with $40,000 work of bicycles in truck

Boise Police arrested a Florida man Monday after finding bicycles worth more than $40,000 in his possession.

Monday afternoon, police received a tip of man trying to pawn bicycles that had reportedly been stolen. Boise Police officers located and pulled over the suspect driving a rental storage van. According to a news release on the city’s website, officers identified the driver as Bradley Knirnschild, 26, of Kissimmee, Florida. Knirnschild was wanted out of Florida on extraditable felony battery warrant.

During a preliminary investigation, officers found 11 bikes that had been reported stolen out of Washington state in the truck, with an estimated value more than $40,000. Officers also found Knirnschild in possession of a large amount of cash.

When arresting the man, Knirnschild voiced concerns about a medical condition and he was later taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and he was later released.

When officers attempted to take Knirnschild to jail, he resisted officers and allegedly kicked one officer in the chest. Knirnschild was booked into the Ada County jail and charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, battery on an officer and resisting arrest. The officer who was kicked was checked and able to return to work.

“This was an excellent example of the working partnership we have between our businesses, our community members, and law enforcement,” said Sgt. John Terry, in the news release. “We believe this man came to Boise from another state to sell stolen property. Because of the relationship that we have with the community, we were able to quickly identify him and take him into custody.”

Knirnschild was arraigned in court on Tuesday. He is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, Grand theft by possessing stolen property, bribery of municipal or county officer and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

His preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 15.