Florida man reunited with iPhone more than year after he lost it in ocean

The power of social media can be a wonderful thing.

Man meets a stranger who found his iPhone in the ocean more than a year after it went missing. (Source: WPTV, Marshal Sklar/Handouts, Marshal Sklar/Facebook, CNN)

More than a year after a Florida man lost his iPhone while out on a boat, it was found by a diver and returned to him.

The barnacle-covered phone was not the catch Marshall Sklar expected while diving for lobsters off the coast of Boca Raton after Hurricane Dorian.

"It was 40 feet of water," he said. "I couldn't tell what kind it was."

There was only one clue to its owner.

"Behind the case, there was a fishing license, and the fishing license was in pristine condition," Sklar said.

So, he posted it to Facebook on Sept. 6, hoping to find the owner.

“Anyone know this guy?” Sklar asked. “Found an iPhone X when diving off Boca. The phone’s owner had a license inside the back case of the phone.”

The saltwater fishing license read, “Carmen M Miranda III.”

Nearly three weeks after the Facebook post, the two men met.

Miranda got his phone back and Sklar got a six-pack of something for his trouble.

“I only had it for two weeks,” Miranda said of the $1,200 iPhone X he lost in June 2018. "But I think it looks fantastic."

Still, the phone has some leftover growth from the ocean.

“I was going to call Apple and say like ‘I don’t know what happens to my phone, it just stopped working,’” he with a straight face.

Instead, Miranda will keep it for a good story to tell about an iPhone, a fishing license and the power of social media.

