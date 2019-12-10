Flu season arrives early

The U.S. winter flu season has come much sooner than anticipated, which is the earliest start in more than 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Logan Perkins, a resident physician from the Magic Valley St. Luke's hospital, said the flu, also known as influenza, is usually present all year round.

However, he has seen a slight increase in Idaho. He said there are different strains of the flu, such as influenza A or B.

Also, nationwide, about 60 percent of the virus characterized so far has been influenza B, as it is still the predominant strain in the United States.

But since there are quite a few different strains of the flu, it is possible to get the flu multiple times throughout the flu season, Perkins said, adding, "Idaho is doing good as we are still in the minimal zone."

Perkins said the best thing one can do is get the flu vaccine and keep good hygiene, for instance, washing hands or covering their mouth.

It's worth noting if one starts having some flu symptoms, flu medications will only work if it is used for the first 48 hours. If a person misses that mark, it would not be effective, Perkins said.