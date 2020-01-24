Twin Falls doctors sees more influenza A at present time

So far, the flu has killed 39 children this season in the U.S., including two in Idaho.

Source: MGN

There have been an estimated 13 million flu cases in the U.S. since Sept. 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which resulted in 120,000 hospitalizations and around 6,600 deaths.

Dr. Jonathan Tripp, from Tripp Family Medicine, says last October a lot of his patients had a mixture of Influenza A and B. But lately all he has been seeing are those with influenza A.

"Children often are the ones that get hits the hardest because their body is not yet fully fighting infections," Tripp said.

Overall, getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect people from the flu.

The CDC said it's still not too late to get a flu shot.