Following scary encounter in Washington, what you need to know about CPS visits

A mother in Washington is holding her son a little tighter after she says two people posing as child protective service agents tried to take him away.

Washington mom Jessi McCombs told Seattle TV station KIRO that two people showed up at her house, posing as child protective services agents, and tried to take her son away from her.

The two, a man and a woman, were dressed professionally, and showed up at 7:30 Monday morning.

McCombs said she asked for identification, and when they refused, she fake dialed 911. The pair then left, and McCombs filed a report with the Marysville police department.

KMVT talked with Niki Forbing-Orr, from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, about the procedures they follow should they have to take a child out of a home.

"DHW staff are always accompanied by law enforcement, and they also always carry agency identification," Forbing Orr said. "They can't remove a child from their home without a court order signed by a judge, or without law enforcement declaring a child to be in imminent danger."

Forbing-Orr also said that the woman in this case did everything right, asking for identification and the court order, and said that their staff will identify themselves as being with the Department of Health and Welfare.