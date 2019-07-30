Twin Falls Sheriff's Office talks fair safety following California shooting

It's fair time around the Magic Valley, and following the shooting that happened Sunday in California, KMVT talked with Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office to see just how safe the fair really is.

“When you come onto the fairgrounds, chances are you're going to see a county deputy standing at one of the gates,” Brown said.

Brown also reminds people about bringing weapons on fair ground.

“Keep in mind that the fairgrounds is a place for family activities. It’s family environment," he said. "You're there to have fun, it's not a place to really bring your weapons. We encourage everybody to leave your weapons at home, and leave the security to us."

KMVT also went out to the Minidoka County fair, to see if fair goers feel safe.

“I see officers daily, they ride their four-wheeler around the RV park and back up here around the concessions, and check things out, I think we're very secure, it's very good here I think,” said fair attendee Janet Huff.

Brown also reminded people that if they see something, to say something.

“We're out there, you can come to the sheriff's office on the fairgrounds and tell us, or you can call our dispatch and let us know,” Brown said.