CSI offering bachelor's degrees in Food Processing Technology this fall

The Food Processing Technology program is one of a kind in Southern Idaho, and the only food processing technology and automation program offered in the state.

"There is no other community colleges or universities that have food processing and an automation-type program," Food Processing Technology Program Manager Janna Hamlett said. "And that's mainly because of the industries we serve. So we have a very strong backing from those same types of companies the Chobanies, Cliff Bars, Glanbias, all of those kinds that support the program with both equipment and expertise and things like that. So that's why were kind of unique."

Hamlett says this fall the College of Southern Idaho will be offering the first bachelor's degree in this area in the state.