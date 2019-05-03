Food insecurity in Idaho gets better, but barely

Just in Twin Falls alone, more than 9,000 people don't know where their next meal is coming from.

According to an interactive map Feeding America just released, in 2017, more than 210,000 people in Idaho were food insecure.

The organization says food insecurity is lack of access to enough food for activity or a healthy life for household members.

The Idaho Foodbank said the state's number improved by 0.9 percent, however 1 in 8 and 1 in 6 children face the food insecurity.

While the numbers improved, South Central Community Action Partnership said they are seeing the same trend.

"There's been a little bit of a reduction in a number of households coming in to get assistance with food, but it's still pretty stable," said Misty McEwen, the community services director.

She said last year, the organization helped just a little under 13,000 households in the eight counties they serve.

McEwen said a factor those in-need see might be because they live in rural areas.

"They face that insecurity, mainly because of low-wage jobs, no access to fruits and vegetables that can help support a healthy lifestyle," she said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the poverty guideline for a family of four is about $25,700.

"We conducted a food insecurity survey, and it's ongoing and we found that 53 percent of the people who come in to see us to get food have gone hungry because there was no money to buy any food," McEwen said of a survey they're doing at the organization.

However, they are helping by assisting families in need with a food box once a month, rather than every three months they were doing before.

"It's just the community coming together to donate food and help out their neighbors," she continued.

Those in need can also visit the South Central Community Action Partnership office for a list of food pantries or visit their website to get some assistance.